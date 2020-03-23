Microsoft announces the new lead for the Windows Insider Program

Microsoft today announced that Amanda Langowski is the new lead for the Windows Insider Program. Following the recent reorganization at Microsoft, Windows Experiences group came under the leadership of Panos Panay.

“Personally I’m very excited to lead the Windows Client for Microsoft, which will help us streamline our decision-making processes, be clear on our priorities, and deliver the best end user experiences from silicon through operating systems across all Microsoft apps and service connected devices (OEMs and Surface),” said Panos in an email to his group employees during the reorganization announcement. Panos today made the announcement regarding the new Windows Insider chief through a blog post. Amanda Langowski is at Microsoft for the past 20 years.

Panos wrote the below on Amanda:

Amanda’s passion for Windows is evident in her 20-year career at Microsoft, which began with coordinating beta programs for Windows. Since then, she’s been an extraordinary and dedicated product maker for the company. In meeting Amanda, one thing that is immediately apparent is her passion for customer feedback and the positive impact it can have on our products. This can be seen in her work leading the Flighting Platform Team not only coordinating the release of each new build that goes to Insiders, but also in managing our Insider settings capabilities, ultimately enabling one of the most powerful streams of customer feedback we have.

It will be interesting to see how Amanda shapes the future of the Windows Insider Program. You can follow Amanda on Twitter.

Source: Microsoft