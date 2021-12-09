Microsoft and Adobe announce new joint experiences

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Adobe

Microsoft and Adobe today announced expanded their strategic partnership to drive deep product integrations. With Adobe Sign integration, you can negotiate and sign a contract from within Microsoft Teams, Outlook or SharePoint. Also, you will be able to review PDFs on a mobile device with Liquid Mode in Microsoft Edge. Liquid Mode delivers a breakthrough reading experience that enables a much easier way to read documents on mobile.

“I am thrilled to deepen our partnership with Microsoft to reimagine a modern, secure, and connected workplace that helps employees thrive,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Media at Adobe.

Source: Adobe

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments