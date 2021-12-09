Microsoft and Adobe announce new joint experiences

Microsoft and Adobe today announced expanded their strategic partnership to drive deep product integrations. With Adobe Sign integration, you can negotiate and sign a contract from within Microsoft Teams, Outlook or SharePoint. Also, you will be able to review PDFs on a mobile device with Liquid Mode in Microsoft Edge. Liquid Mode delivers a breakthrough reading experience that enables a much easier way to read documents on mobile.

“I am thrilled to deepen our partnership with Microsoft to reimagine a modern, secure, and connected workplace that helps employees thrive,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Media at Adobe.

Source: Adobe