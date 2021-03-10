In order to protect the Microsoft accounts involved in US political campaigns, political committees, campaign tech vendors, and their staff, in 2018 Microsoft introduced a service called AccountGuard which offers additional security and threat monitoring. Microsoft is now expanding AccountGuard service to 31 countries.
AccountGuard Eligible Countries
AccountGuard is now available in:
- Argentina – Español
- Australia – English
- Canada – English
- Canada – Français
- Hrvatska – Hrvatski
- Cyprus (Greek)
- Danmark – Dansk
- Eesti – Eesti
- European Union – English
- Suomi – Suomi
- France – Français
- Deutschland – Deutsch
- Greece
- India – English
- Ireland – English
- Latvija – Latviešu
- Lietuva – Lietuvi?
- Malta – English
- Nederland – Nederlands
- New Zealand – English
- Polska – Polski
- Portugal – Português
- România – Român?
- Slovensko – Sloven?ina
- Slovenia – English
- Korea
- España – Español
- Sverige – Svenska
- Schweiz – Deutsch
- United Kingdom – English</a
- United States – English
- Uruguay – Español
AccountGuard service offers the following:
- Best practices and security guidance specific to those in the political space.
- Access to cybersecurity webinars and workshops.
- Notification in the event of a verifiable threat or compromise by a known nation-state actor against the participant’s O365 account.
- Notification to both the organization and, where possible, the impacted individual if a registered Hotmail.com or Outlook.com account associated with the organization is verifiably threatened or compromised by a known nation-state actor.
- Recommendations to the participating organization for remediation if a compromise is confirmed.
- Enhanced identity protection features including Azure Active Directory P2 trial licenses and Yubico security keys.
- A direct line to Microsoft’s Defending Democracy Program team.
Yubico Security Key AcountGuard partnership
Microsoft is also partnering with Yubico to provide as many as 25,000 phishing-resistant hardware security keys to AccountGuard customers. As of today, all existing and new Microsoft AccountGuard customers will have access to a limited number of free YubiKeys, depending on the organization size, to be used on compatible computers and mobile devices.
Learn more about this program at Microsoft here.
via Neowin