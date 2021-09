Microsoft yesterday announced a $60 billion share repurchase program. This new share repurchase program has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

Microsoft also announced that its board of directors have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, a 11% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. This dividend is payable Dec. 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 18, 2021.

This year’s annual shareholders meeting will be held on Nov. 30, 2021.

Source: Microsoft