Microsoft is renaming the existing Microsoft 365 update channels

Microsoft yesterday announced renaming the existing Microsoft 365 update channels (Insider, Monthly, and Semi-Annual). The existing Insiders channel will be now called Beta channel. And the current Monthly Channel (Targeted) will be now called Current Channel (Preview).

Based on the feedback from enterprise customers, Microsoft announced Monthly Enterprise Channel last month. You can check out the below guidance from Microsoft on each channel.

IT Admins can start using the new attribute values now. Also, the renaming of Microsoft 365 update channels is now available across documentation, product UI, deployment tools, etc.

Source: Microsoft