Microsoft finally expands the availability of HoloLens 2 to more developers

by Pradeep

 

Hololens 2

Back in February 2019, Microsoft first announced the HoloLens 2 for the enterprise. Based on the feedback from developers, Microsoft later announced the HoloLens 2 Development Edition. After a slight delay, in November 2019, Microsoft announced the availability of HoloLens 2 in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand. Even after several months of the official availability, HoloLens 2 was not available for purchase for many developers.

In February this year, Alex Kipman from Microsoft revealed that they have been building HoloLens 2 as fast as they can, and they have been distributing them to their big enterprise accounts first. For example, Microsoft recently shipped 185 HoloLens 2 units to Case Western University.

Microsoft has now confirmed to RoadtoVR that they are expanding the availability of HoloLens 2. Developers who have already signed up for HoloLens 2 will be given the chance to buy them.

“Microsoft Store agents are connecting with everyone who submitted a form, starting with those who signed up first and working to the present. Given the unprecedented demand, this may take some time.”

You can find more details on HoloLens 2 here.

Source: RoadtoVR

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments