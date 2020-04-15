Microsoft finally expands the availability of HoloLens 2 to more developers

Back in February 2019, Microsoft first announced the HoloLens 2 for the enterprise. Based on the feedback from developers, Microsoft later announced the HoloLens 2 Development Edition. After a slight delay, in November 2019, Microsoft announced the availability of HoloLens 2 in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand. Even after several months of the official availability, HoloLens 2 was not available for purchase for many developers.

In February this year, Alex Kipman from Microsoft revealed that they have been building HoloLens 2 as fast as they can, and they have been distributing them to their big enterprise accounts first. For example, Microsoft recently shipped 185 HoloLens 2 units to Case Western University.

Microsoft has now confirmed to RoadtoVR that they are expanding the availability of HoloLens 2. Developers who have already signed up for HoloLens 2 will be given the chance to buy them.

“Microsoft Store agents are connecting with everyone who submitted a form, starting with those who signed up first and working to the present. Given the unprecedented demand, this may take some time.”

You can find more details on HoloLens 2 here.

Source: RoadtoVR