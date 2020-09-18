Ubisoft’s Michel Ancel has made his leave from the video games industry to work at a wildlife sanctuary.

As the creator of Rayman, Beyond Good and Evil and more, Ancel has made multiple beloved franchises over the past thirty years. However, the developer has decided that he will depart the industry to follow his “second passion”.

“Today is very special for me. After more than 30 years, I’ve decided to stop working on video games and fully focus on my second passion: Wildlife,” Ancel wrote on his personal Instagram account.

“My new project takes place in the real world and consists in a wildlife open sanctuary dedicated to education, nature lovers and … wild animals.”

Before his departure from the industry, Ancel was working on the long-awaited return to his Beyond Good and Evil franchise: the prequel Beyond Good and Evil 2. Despite his leave, Michel Ancel explained that the game is in good hands.

“Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and BGE2. No worries, since many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon,” said Ancel.