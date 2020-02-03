Plenty of new smartphones are going to be showcased in the month of February and the most exciting of them at this moment appears to be the Galaxy Z Flip, which is Samsung’s first clamshell foldable smartphone. It’s reportedly to go on sale on this Valentine’s Day which is on February 14. And if you’re not interested to buy a foldable smartphone on Valentine’s Day, then you don’t have to worry as Xiaomi’s Mi 10 will also be available for purchase on February 14.

According to sources, Xiaomi is going to launch Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 at an event, which will be online-only due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, in China on February 13. Sources also said that the regular Mi 10 will be up for purchase from February 14, while pre-orders for the Mi 10 Pro is expected to begin from February 10 with shipping starting from February 18.

According to previous rumors, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM. For storage, there are three options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Talking about the camera, the Mi 10 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the back of the smartphone — we’re talking 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP sensor.

Powering the smartphone will be a huge 4,500mAh battery and it will have support for 66W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The price of the Mi 10 is expected to start from $550 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB will set you back $590, while the 512GB variant will cost $650.

Talking about Mi 10, the smartphone is going to have a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor with 3x optical zoom, and accompanying them will be a 20MP and a 16MP sensor. For selfies, you’ll have a 32MP shooter at the front. Powering the smartphone will be a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor. It’ll be available in three color options — blue, red, green, and pink.