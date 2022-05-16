If we go by previous rumors, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold 2 will launch in mid-2022, meaning we’re less than a month away from its release. And now that the release is very near, tipster Ice Universe seems to have some understanding about the design of Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable phone.

Ice Universe shared on Twitter that Mi Mix Fold 2 will be the thinnest and lightest inner foldable phone when it releases. That means the Mix Fold 2 will be thinner and lighter than the Oppo Find N, but it won’t be the only thing that potential buyers will find appealing about the foldable phone.

The tipster says that Mi Mix Fold 2’s external display has been improved “significantly.” However, we’re unaware of what improvements are there as the tipster hasn’t mentioned them. It is also not clear whether the Mix Fold 2 will make its way to the international markets. Hopefully, Xiaomi will clear these doubts at the official launch of the Mix Fold 2.

Xiaomi MIX Fold2 will be the thinnest and lightest of the inner folding mobile phones (by the time of release), and the outer screen has been significantly improved, not a "remote control style proportion" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

Meanwhile, you can check out the specifications of the device based on previous rumors.

Mi Mix Fold 2 specifications(rumored)

Unlike its predecessor, the foldable handset is rumored to feature an Ultra-Thin Glass(UTG). Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the OPPO Find N 5G currently use UTG technology. Rumor also claims that Xiaomi will use the Samsung-made folding display in the Mix Fold successor.

The Mi Mix Fold 2 is expected to have an 8.1-inch main display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It’s also possible that the Mix Fold 2 will feature a redesigned hinge, which will reportedly be better than the original Mi Mix Fold.

We are hoping to get more details about Mix Fold 2 specifications before it launches. Rest assured, we will keep you informed about all the future Mi Mix Fold 2 leaks, so keep visiting our website.