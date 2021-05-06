The Enhanced Edition of Metro Exodus has launched on PC today with a bounty of graphical upgrades. Alongside releasing, it’s also been announced for next-gen consoles on June 18th.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition brings in a host of graphical improvements such as ray-traced reflections and support for NVIDIA’s incredible DLSS 2.0 which should have the whole game looking exceptional on supported hardware.

This beautification of an already great looking game is also coming to next-gen consoles on June 18th. This version will also include the visual wonder of ray tracing, as well as FOV options, spatial audio and haptic feedback on the PlayStation 5.

In a swanky trailer for the upcoming Xbox versions, we can see the significant improvements in framerate that have been made in the Enhanced Edition. The Xbox Series X will reach a gorgeous 4k at 60FPS while the Series S trails behind at 1080p, though thankfully still at the 60fps standard.

Metro Exodus is also available as the headlining game for this month’s Humble Choice, which also includes the free upgrade into the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, so there’s no better time to snap up this deal.