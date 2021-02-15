The next-gen Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC will add some fantastic visual features to the apocalyptic survival game.

Announced on the game’s website, consoles and PC owners of Metro Exodus will see multiple visual features added to the game in this free update. Here’s a full list of new features with bold statements coming to console.

Full ray-traced lighting for every single light source

Next-gen temporal reconstruction for improved image clarity

Per-pixel global illumination

Ray-traced emissive surfaces with area shadows

Infinite number of ray-traced light bounces

Atmosphere and transparent surfaces gain ray-traced bounce lighting

Full ray-traced models with colour bleeding

Advanced ray-traced reflections

DX12 Ultimate Support for DXR 1.1 and Variable Rate Shading

GPU FP16 Support with thousands of optimised shaders

DLSS 2.0

FOV Slider

4K Textures

Bug Fixes

“Metro Exodus will run at 4K / 60FPS with full Ray Traced lighting throughout on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X,” said developer 4AGames. “The base game and DLC expansions will feature both our ground-breaking Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) and the Ray Traced Emissive Lighting techniques pioneered in The Two Colonels expansion across all content.”

On Microsoft’s budget Xbox Series S console, Metro Exodus will instead run at 1080p but will still feature full ray-tracing support unlike games such as Control.