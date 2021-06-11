Yesterdays Summer Game Fest ushered in the return of the Metal Slug series after 11 years, but it’s ditching the iconic run and gun action.

Instead, Metal Slug Tactics is, as the name might suggest, a lot more tactical with turn-based strategic combat replacing the intense run and gun chaos.

While the gameplay is being dramatically changed, Metal Slug Tactics will feature returning series members Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad throughout these turn-based battles against iconic bosses.

Metal Slug Tactics is also going to have RPG and roguelike elements amidst these battles with unlockable weapons, perks, and super attacks to customise your squad into the perfect team.

While this tactical approach is a huge departure from the series’ roots, the trailer blurb assures us that “Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series.”

There’s no release date yet, but you can at least wishlist the game on Steam.