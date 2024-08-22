Meta blames EU regulators for slowing down Europe's AI growth

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Testing and running an AI model takes a lot of resources and energy. So much so that even big players like Google & Microsoft have spent and earned more money than literal countries as AI operations have increased emissions due to its rigorous testing & demand for data centers.

Besides that, each region of the world has its own, distinct set of regulations: the EU has the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that forbids the collection and processing of personal data without explicit consent. That can be a burden, especially during the training process of an AI model as it requires tons, if not gazillions of data.

Meta’s boss, Mark Zuckerberg, joins Spotify CEO Daniel Elk in a recent appeal for Europe to embrace open-source AI, as featured in an invitation by The Economist.

The two tech titans also criticized the EU’s fragmented and inconsistent regulatory framework of such GDPR, which they argue is stifling innovation and hindering the continent’s ability to fully benefit from AI advancements.

“The stark reality is that laws designed to increase European sovereignty and competitiveness are achieving the opposite,” the article reads.

“Europe should be simplifying and harmonising regulations by leveraging the benefits of a single yet diverse market … In short, Europe needs a new approach with clearer policies and more consistent enforcement,” it further suggests.

For instance, as the open article describes, Meta has been told to hold off on using public content from Facebook and Instagram for training its AI because regulators can’t agree on how to handle it. This means European AI models could miss out on important local knowledge and culture, and Europeans might not get access to the latest AI tech.

And the thing is, AI research has been advancing at a neck-breaking speed that it can get scary, too. The hysteria can not go unnoticed. Even though big players like Microsoft have been saying AI is not a replacement for humans, the rapid progress and widespread adoption of AI technologies continue to fuel both enthusiasm and concern.