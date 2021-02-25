Meet Framework Laptop, a thin and light laptop that can be easily upgraded, customized, and repaired

Framework is a San Francisco-based startup that was founded in 2019. Framework today revealed its first product, the Framework Laptop. The Framework Laptop is a thin, lightweight, high-performance 13.5-inch laptop that can be easily upgraded, customized, and repaired.

The Framework Laptop is crafted with a precision formed and milled aluminum housing, coming in at 15.85mm thick and 1.3kg. It comes with a 13.5-inch 3:2 screen with 2256×1504 resolution, a 1080p 60fps webcam with hardware privacy switches, a 55Wh battery, and a keyboard with 1.5mm key travel. As expected, this laptop will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and can be configured with Wi-Fi 6E, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, and 4TB or more of Gen4 NVMe storage.

The Framework Laptop offers the following options to upgrade, customize and repair:

Expansion Card system makes adapters a thing of the past, letting you choose exactly the ports you want and which side of the notebook you want them on. With four bays, you can select from USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD, ultra-fast storage, a high-end headphone amp, and more.

Along with socketed storage, WiFi, and two slots of memory, the entire mainboard can be swapped to boost performance as we launch updated versions with new CPU generations.

High-use parts like the battery, screen, keyboard, and color-customizable magnetic-attach bezel are easy to replace. QR codes on each item take you directly to guides and the listing in our web store.

In addition to releasing new upgrades regularly, Framework is opening up the ecosystem to enable a community of partners to build and sell compatible modules through the Framework Marketplace.

The Framework Laptop is available in a range of pre-configured models running Windows 10 Home or Pro. Framework is also including a screwdriver in the box so you can upgrade the laptop over time.

For those of you who love to tinker, Framework has also created the Framework Laptop DIY Edition, the only high-end notebook available as a kit of modules that you can customize and assemble yourself, with the ability to choose Windows or install your preferred Linux distribution.

The Framework Laptop will be shipping in summer 2021.

Source: Framework