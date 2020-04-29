May 2020 PlayStation Plus games include Cities: Skylines

Sony has revealed the May 2020 PlayStation Plus games for subscribers to PlayStation’s online service.

The monthly online subscription will give players access to two games as Sony has removed PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games from the subscription service.

Here are the free May 2020 PlayStation Plus games:

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Do you have what it takes to develop a small, bustling community into a sprawling megacity? In this acclaimed city builder sim by Paradox Interactive, you make the decisions that will see your city flourish or fail. You’ll need strategic smarts to keep your burgeoning ecosystem from collapse, ensuring your ever-growing populace stay happy and the industries that are the lifeblood of your expanding metropolis continue to thrive.

Farming Simulator

Stressed by the bustling city life and eager to tackle a more sedate livelihood? Rural escapism awaits with Farming Simulator 19! Developer GIANTS Software has packed in a wealth of agricultural pastimes to lose yourself in as you set out to maintain a homestead. Harvest crops, raise livestock, tackle forest, ride your own horses…or just jump behind the wheel of your John Deere tractor or one of over 300 authentic farming vehicles and go for a drive.

Before you download the May 2020 PlayStation Plus games, make sure you pick up the PlayStation Plus games for April, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and and Dirt Rally 2.0.