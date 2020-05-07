Electronic Arts is reportedly planning on releasing a Mass Effect Remastered trilogy for modern platforms before the end of the company’s fiscal year.

The news comes from outlet VentureBeat who claims that BioWare’s last generation RPG series will be released as part of the publisher’s teased 2020 release schedule which is boasted as the company’s “strongest ever”.

“Oh, and that HD remake of am EA game is the Mass Effect trilogy,” says the VentureBeat report. “Just don’t expect that to also launch on Switch – at least not at first.”

Electronic Arts is still holding their annual EA Play event, their singular E3 alternative, where we might end up seeing the rumoured Mass Effect Remastered trilogy alongside other unannounced video games.

Mass Effect’s last major release was in the form of the universally disappointing Mass Effect: Andromeda, an underwhelming return that failed to impress anywhere near the amount that its predecessors did.

BioWare is also working on the next entry in their other role playing game series, Dragon Age. While there has been very little news on Dragon Age 4, we hope to hear about it at EA’s upcoming event. However, that is unlikely as the game is assumed to be in development until 2022.