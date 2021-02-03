Bioware’s upcoming Mass Effect Legendary Edition will bring all three Mass Effect games to modern consoles with nearly all their DLC. For unfortunate reasons, the original game’s Pinnacle Station add-on won’t be included.

Mass Effect’s Pinnacle Station DLC wasn’t a massive addition to the sci-fi RPG when it released back in 2009. As the final DLC add-on for the game, players were disappointed to find only a small hub area and a few “virtual reality” combat scenarios.

When Mass Effect made its PlayStation debut with the Mass Effect Trilogy compilation in 2012, this DLC was the only content missing from an otherwise full package. Now we know why.

In an interview with Game Informer, Mass Effect Legendary Edition project director Mac Walters explained that the studio attempted to bring the content back for the upcoming remaster but couldn’t due to corrupted source code.

“It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we’ve got,” Walters explained. “I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created, brought together again – all the single-player content. And so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking.”