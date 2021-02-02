EA has released a trailer for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the remastered compilation of Bioware’s beloved sci-fi trilogy.

Released in celebration of Mass Effect week, the Legendary Edition trailer showcases the gorgeous new visuals of the upcoming remaster.

The trilogy’s overhauled graphics bring each title to the same level of visual polish with every asset designed for 4K displays. Players can look forward to new models, shaders, lighting and post processing effects as well as rebalanced gameplay across all three titles.

PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X/S will all be able to run the game at 60fps.