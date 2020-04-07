PlayStation has kicked off this month’s additions to their Xbox Game Pass competitor with a bang.

The biggest addition to the video game subscription service is the introduction of Insomniac Games‘ best-selling Marvel’s Spider-Man. The awesome, cinematic open-world adventure with the iconic webhead is a fantastic take on the comic book character. It’s a fantastic addition to PlayStation Now.

Next up is Avalanche Games’ Just Cause 4. The open-world title that sees protagonist Rico Rodriguez tackle the threat of the PMA group Black Hand is a fun, destruct-a-thon for all players. After its release, the game received a massive visual overhaul.

In our review, we said,”Just Cause 4 is still a mental experience that’s as fun as it has ever been – it just doesn’t run like a slideshow this time. It’s the sort of game I believe everyone should own; you’ll always need that game you can put on to vent with unparalleled destruction and creativity. It’s brilliant and I adore this almost as much as I love Just Cause 2. Almost.”

Lastly, PlayStation Now will be adding The Golf Club 2019. As a golf simulator, it’s been received positively. We haven’t played it, but if you like golf it’s probably pretty swell.