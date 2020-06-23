The Square Enix published Marvel’s Avengers game will be a launch title for the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The upcoming single player adventure and cooperative multiplayer title will allow players to freely upgrade their title to a next-gen platform. If you buy the game on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free. If you own the Xbox One version, you can upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free.

Marvel’s Avengers will benefit from “extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armor destruction, ray tracing, and more” on next-gen harder.

PlayStation 5 players of Marvel’s Avengers will also have two options to choose between: Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate mode. It wasn’t revealed if this choice will also be available on Xbox.

Thankfully, those who choose to start the game on current-gen hardware before upgrading will also be able to transfer their save files across platforms.

“Those moving their saves to next-gen will transfer their player profiles and progression so they can pick up right where they left off,” said Square Enix. “In addition, cross-gen play will be supported so PS5™ players will be able to play with their friends on PS4™ and Xbox Series X players will be connected with their friends on Xbox One.”

Check out some PS5 screenshots here.