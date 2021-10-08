Crystal Dynamics previously promised to only have cosmetic microtransactions in Marvel’s Avengers, however, that stance has since changed as paid XP boosts have appeared within the game’s store.

Following Marvel’s Avengers launch on Xbox Game Pass last week, users have noticed that the in-game storefront is no longer just selling cosmetic items, as there’s also now pay-to-win XP and recourse boosts to accelerate player progression.

With Marvel’s Avengers now in its second year of life, and with a new selection of players being brought in via Xbox Game Pass, it’s understandable that some may want to accelerate their process to match where other players are at. However, Crystal Dynamics had repeatedly promised that pay-to-win microtransactions like these would never be in the game.

All the way back in 2019 during E3, Crystal Dynamics’ senior community manager, Meagan Marie, announced that “we won’t have random loot boxes or random pay-to-win scenarios,” which garnered a hearty round of cheers and applause from the event’s crowd.

This sentiment was further echoed in an interview with gamesindustry.biz, in which head of studio Scott Amos matter of factly stated “in terms of how we monetise, we’ll have cosmetics. No gameplay paywalls.”

Up until launch, Crystal Dynamics repeated this stance in news posts, writing “we’ve also committed that content purchasable with real money in Marvel’s Avengers will be aesthetic-only additions, which will ensure we can keep the game fresh for years to come.”

With this promise having been broken, many players are understandably frustrated with this decision and angry at Crystal Dynamics, who have yet to address this recent criticism. For now, this means we’ll have to wait and see if Crystal Dynamics make any changes and if these pay-to-win boosters stick around.