In a move that we can’t imagine anyone expected, Fornite has announced that Martin Luther King is coming to Fortnite.

The headline might sound strange, by Martin Luther King is actually coming through a new interactive experience called “March Through Time” which is built in collaboration with Time Magazine through Fortnite’s Creative Mode.

As part of this “March Through Time” players will be able to listen to Martin Luther King’s iconic 17 minute I Have a Dream speech in full, set in a recreation of Washington DC where Dr. King gave his speech.

On top of the speech to listen to, the announcement for this event revealed that “the experience extends with museum-inspired points of interest, and collaborative mini-game quests you complete with others.”

According to Epic Games “these activities progress players through the experience and bring to life important themes of Dr. King’s speech: we move forward when we work together.”

Surprisingly, the reaction to this announcement has been amazingly positive, with people commending Epic Games and Fornite for taking this step to make history more relevant, even if it is a bit weird that you can listen to the speech while dressed up as a sentient banana.

If you want to experience this “March Through Time” event yourself in Fortnite, then you can find it with the island code 3815-8892-143, or via the March Through Time tile in the Discover Menu.