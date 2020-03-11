March 2020 Nintendo Direct lineup will have two livestreams

The March 2020 Nintendo Direct may not just be a single livestream according to numerous reports.

According to a report by VentureBeat, there will be two streams for the March 2020 Nintendo Direct. Both livestreams are allegedly in the works back at Nintendo Japan with both streams slated to release before the end of the month.

The report reveals that the first of the two Directs will release on March 18th and will focus on the Nintendo Switch’s indie – or Nindie – lineup for the next few months. The livestream was originally intended to coincide with GDC 2020, an important trade show that’s been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

Much like Xbox’s GDC panel livestreams, it would appear that Nintendo is still planning on revealing upcoming titles through an online show.

The report also reveals that another March 2020 Nintendo Direct will release before the end of the month to reveal currently unannounced AAA Nintendo Switch games. With fans starting to worry about the lack of AAA announcements since last year, Nintendo could be planning an exciting show.

As it stands, Nintendo’s AAA line-up is surprisingly sparse outside of this month’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With Metroid Prime 4’s release date expected to be far in the future, any first-party announcement will be a surprise.