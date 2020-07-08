Manticore Games, the developer and operator of game platform Core, has today announced that it’s launching a $1 million pilot program to allow creators to earn money by making games using Core.

Core, which is available for free now in Open Alpha, allows game creators to easily publish their own games. The new pilot program, known officially as the Creator Payouts Pilot Program, will pay creators for their work – each creator who joins the program can receive $3 per average daily player.

As per Manticore Games’ official blog post, this total will be calculated by taking the daily number of unique users who log into a certain creator’s games and then averaging them across that month.

That means that if a creator has an average of 500 unique users playing their games each day for an entire month, that creator could receive $1,500. An average of 1,000 unique users could earn a creator $3,000, and so forth.

The Creator Payouts Pilot Program starts today and currently has 100 spots for creators, with Manticore Games saying the company has already invited nearly half.

If you’re interested in the program, Manticore Games says that the best way to earn an invite to the program is to “make games on Core that players enjoy” and to also fill out the form linked here.

Alternatively, if you’re interested in making games and sharing them on Core, you can get started by following the link here.

Manticore Games’ dedication to paying creators doesn’t stop with the program, though. The company says that the Creator Payouts Pilot Program is just the first step toward a wide range of ways for creators to make money, including “player-to-creator memberships, direct donations, and a revenue share.”