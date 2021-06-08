Major internet outage hits Amazon, Twitter and Reddit

Some of the most popular websites in the world have been taken down by a widespread outage at cloud service company Fastly.

As you can see on Downdetector, there was a huge spike of outage reports across some of the most popular sites on the web, including Reddit, Amazon, Twitter, Twitch and several major news publications.

Problems might only have persisted for an hour, but with just how much of the internet was down, this was more than enough cause for everyone to panic while we waited for things to be fixed.

Thankfully, for now, the issues appear to be resolved, with affected websites now back up and running. With MSPoweruser being unaffected by this outage, we’ll be able to keep you updated in case anything changes.