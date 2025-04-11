Mafia: The Old Country Confirmed To Launch on PS 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Soon on THIS Date - Check for Details

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

?Hangar 13 and 2K Games have announced the upcoming release of Mafia: The Old Country, set to launch on August 8, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. This title marks the franchise’s return after an eight-year hiatus, offering players a fresh perspective on the origins of organized crime.?

Also read: After Nintendo’s Switch 2 Release, Sony PlayStation Rumoured For a Possible Upcoming Handheld Console

Mafia: The Old Country transports players to early 1900s Sicily, immersing them in a gritty narrative that delves into the roots of the Mafia underworld. Players will embody Enzo Favara, a character whose journey from the harsh conditions of sulfur mines to the ranks of Don Torrisi’s crime family forms the crux of the storyline. This installment emphasizes a linear, narrative-driven experience, reminiscent of earlier titles in the series. ?

Mafia The Old Country is set to launch on August 8th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.



Are you a fan of the Mafia franchise? pic.twitter.com/AAbFnxh6Mq — VGT Gaming News (@GAMERNEWSonX) April 11, 2025

The game’s development utilizes Unreal Engine 5, aiming to deliver enhanced visual fidelity and an authentic representation of Sicilian culture. Developers have emphasized their commitment to authenticity, incorporating elements such as Sicilian language voice acting to enrich the immersive experience. ?

Fans of the series can look forward to a cinematic experience that combines the franchise’s hallmark storytelling with innovative gameplay mechanics. Pre-orders are expected to open closer to the release date, with more detailed information anticipated in the coming months.