Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 16.56.21120200 for Insiders in the Current Channel. The new Office build brings some new features for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The new Office build adds a new Accessibility ribbon to PowerPoint to help you make presentations accessible to people with disabilities. The update also introduced new security policies, allowing you to prevent the screen capture and screen sharing of sensitive documents that have been previously labeled with the new policies. You can read the full official changelog below to know more about these features.

Changelog

PowerPoint Accessibility ribbon: Accessibility made easier Making your presentation accessible to people with disabilities requires knowledge, compassion, and special tools. The new Accessibility ribbon in PowerPoint for Mac helps you accomplish this by bringing all the tools you need together in one place. To open the Accessibility ribbon, click Check Accessibility on the Review tab. Learn more Word, Excel, PowerPoint Protect the privacy of your documents while screen sharing With remote meetings on apps like Teams now commonplace, there is increased risk that private Office files will be inadvertently exposed while sharing your screen. So we’ve introduced new security policies into Office to address this. This feature now prevents the screen capture and screen sharing of sensitive documents that have been previously labeled with Microsoft Information Protection policies. If you try to screen-share a document for which you do not have Edit permissions, the action will be automatically blocked.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.