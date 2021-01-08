Microsoft has released a new macOS Office Insider Preview Build 16.45.21010502 for insiders in the Current Channel. The latest Office build brings a new feature that allows you to see who’s working along with you and where they are in the document. Beyond that, the update includes no new features, neither does it include bug fixes and improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

PowerPoint Who’s working with me? Easily see who else is working along with you, and where they are in the document.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.