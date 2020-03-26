MacBook Air (2020) scores 4 on iFixit’s repairability scale

Last week Apple launched the all-new MacBook Air with Intel’s 10th gen quad-core processor, 8/16 GB of RAM, 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB/2 TB of storage and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. However, the highlight feature of MacBook Air was the new Magic Keyboard. This new keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm of key travel.
Earlier today, iFixit got their hands on the new MacBook Air and Apple’s latest laptop scored 4 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale.
More than anything, that 0.5 mm illustrates the sheer unnecessary-ness of the five painful years that Mac fans spent smashing on unresponsive butterfly keyboards. Knowing that Apple’s thinnest-and-lightest notebook accommodates a scissor-switch keyboard so gracefully makes us wonder what it was all for.
– iFixit
iFixit noted the following reasons for giving MacBook Air a 4 out of 10:
- Re-routed trackpad cables mean that trackpad and battery replacements are available from the get-go and easier than ever.
- Many other components (fan, speakers, ports, etc) are modular and easy to access.
- Apart from the pesky pentalobe screws, the MacBook Air opens about as easily as any
- The keyboard, though more reliable, is still integrated into the top case, requiring a full teardown for service.
- Soldered SSD and RAM are a real bummer in a laptop at this price point.
While 4 is not exactly impressive, the older MacBook Air 13″ Retina 2018 scored a 3. Apple has a history of making unrepairable hardware but at least the company has made some progress and is now allowing users some access to the internal hardware.