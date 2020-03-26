MacBook Air (2020) scores 4 on iFixit’s repairability scale

Last week Apple launched the all-new MacBook Air with Intel’s 10th gen quad-core processor, 8/16 GB of RAM, 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB/2 TB of storage and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. However, the highlight feature of MacBook Air was the new Magic Keyboard. This new keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm of key travel.

Earlier today, iFixit got their hands on the new MacBook Air and Apple’s latest laptop scored 4 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability scale.

More than anything, that 0.5 mm illustrates the sheer unnecessary-ness of the five painful years that Mac fans spent smashing on unresponsive butterfly keyboards. Knowing that Apple’s thinnest-and-lightest notebook accommodates a scissor-switch keyboard so gracefully makes us wonder what it was all for. – iFixit

iFixit noted the following reasons for giving MacBook Air a 4 out of 10:

Re-routed trackpad cables mean that trackpad and battery replacements are available from the get-go and easier than ever.

Many other components (fan, speakers, ports, etc) are modular and easy to access.

Apart from the pesky pentalobe screws, the MacBook Air opens about as easily as any

The keyboard, though more reliable, is still integrated into the top case, requiring a full teardown for service.

Soldered SSD and RAM are a real bummer in a laptop at this price point.

While 4 is not exactly impressive, the older MacBook Air 13″ Retina 2018 scored a 3. Apple has a history of making unrepairable hardware but at least the company has made some progress and is now allowing users some access to the internal hardware.