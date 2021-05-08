After a leak on the PlayStation Store, Lost Judgement swiftly has been officially announced with a trailer and will release on September 24th 2021.

From the creators of the Yakuza series, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Lost Judgement is the sequel to 2019’s Judgement as another spin-off from the main Yakuza series.

The trailer doesn’t give us much of a glimpse of gameplay, instead, focusing on building up the story which as the title might suggest, is about policing and judgement. We do at least get to see a chair being thrown in someones face not once, but twice, so it’s bound to be a good time.

Lost Judgement will bring back intense brawling action across multiple combat stances, similar to Yakuza Kiwami 2. This will be mixed into the story based detective work to hopefully be a good time all around.

The trailer undeniably looks good, but as we say on the MSPoweruser Gamescast, forget the crisp detail of the shirts and the incredible hair on display, it’s all about those next-gen pores!

It’s actually backgrounds that shine throughout the trailer, even with such good looking pores. The high school, which will feature prominently in the game, looks immaculate. Though it will no doubt be made a mess once you start fighting students.

Lost Judgement will release on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series S and Series X on September 24th 2021.