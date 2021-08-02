We have come to the stage of Samsung’s leak cycle where detailed spec sheets leak, as devices start trickling out to retailers.

Winfuture have posted the detailed spec sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, which can be seen below;

GALAXY WATCH 4 40 / 44MM GALAXY WATCH 4 CLASSIC 42 / 46MM Display 1.19 in 1.36 in resolution 450 x 450 pixels, Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX 450 x 450 pixels, Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX software WearOS + One UI Watch 3.5 WearOS + One UI Watch 3.5 CPU Exynos W920 Exynos W920 Storage 1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB storage 1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB storage links WLAN 2.4 + 5.0 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 4G LTE optional WLAN 2.4 + 5.0 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 4G LTE optional Notifications Calls, SMS, email, social networks, Samsung Pay, Google Pay Calls, SMS, email, social networks, Samsung Pay, Google Pay Features Heart rate / pulse monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68, fitness tracking Heart rate / pulse monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68, fitness tracking, rotating bezel battery pack 247 mAh 361 mAh Dimensions 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm 45.5 x 45.5 x 11 mm Weight / 110 g Availability August 27th August 27th

Renders of the smartwatch have been leaked a few weeks ago by Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is reportedly powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W920 chipset and features a version of Google Wear OS which is heavily skinned like Tizen, meaning previous Galaxy Watch owners should feel right at home.

It will retail for $427.73 and will be launched on the 11th of August, with shipping slated for the 27th of August.