We have come to the stage of Samsung’s leak cycle where detailed spec sheets leak, as devices start trickling out to retailers.

Winfuture have posted the detailed spec sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, which can be seen below;

GALAXY WATCH 4 40 / 44MMGALAXY WATCH 4 CLASSIC 42 / 46MM
Display1.19 in1.36 in
resolution450 x 450 pixels, Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX450 x 450 pixels, Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX
softwareWearOS + One UI Watch 3.5WearOS + One UI Watch 3.5
CPUExynos W920Exynos W920
Storage1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB storage1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB storage
linksWLAN 2.4 + 5.0 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 4G LTE optionalWLAN 2.4 + 5.0 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 4G LTE optional
NotificationsCalls, SMS, email, social networks, Samsung Pay, Google PayCalls, SMS, email, social networks, Samsung Pay, Google Pay
FeaturesHeart rate / pulse monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68, fitness trackingHeart rate / pulse monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68, fitness tracking, rotating bezel
battery pack247 mAh361 mAh
Dimensions41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm45.5 x 45.5 x 11 mm
Weight/110 g
AvailabilityAugust 27thAugust 27th

Renders of the smartwatch have been leaked a few weeks ago by Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is reportedly powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W920 chipset and features a version of Google Wear OS which is heavily skinned like Tizen, meaning previous Galaxy Watch owners should feel right at home.

It will retail for $427.73 and will be launched on the 11th of August, with shipping slated for the 27th of August.

