We have come to the stage of Samsung’s leak cycle where detailed spec sheets leak, as devices start trickling out to retailers.
Winfuture have posted the detailed spec sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, which can be seen below;
|GALAXY WATCH 4 40 / 44MM
|GALAXY WATCH 4 CLASSIC 42 / 46MM
|Display
|1.19 in
|1.36 in
|resolution
|450 x 450 pixels, Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX
|450 x 450 pixels, Super AMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX
|software
|WearOS + One UI Watch 3.5
|WearOS + One UI Watch 3.5
|CPU
|Exynos W920
|Exynos W920
|Storage
|1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB storage
|1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB storage
|links
|WLAN 2.4 + 5.0 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 4G LTE optional
|WLAN 2.4 + 5.0 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, 4G LTE optional
|Notifications
|Calls, SMS, email, social networks, Samsung Pay, Google Pay
|Calls, SMS, email, social networks, Samsung Pay, Google Pay
|Features
|Heart rate / pulse monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68, fitness tracking
|Heart rate / pulse monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68, fitness tracking, rotating bezel
|battery pack
|247 mAh
|361 mAh
|Dimensions
|41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm
|45.5 x 45.5 x 11 mm
|Weight
|/
|110 g
|Availability
|August 27th
|August 27th
Renders of the smartwatch have been leaked a few weeks ago by Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is reportedly powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W920 chipset and features a version of Google Wear OS which is heavily skinned like Tizen, meaning previous Galaxy Watch owners should feel right at home.
It will retail for $427.73 and will be launched on the 11th of August, with shipping slated for the 27th of August.
