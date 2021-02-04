Bandai Namco’s physical release of Little Nightmares 2 will be slightly late in the UK and Ireland due to ongoing importing issues with Brexit.

Announced on Twitter, the publisher revealed that players who pre-ordered a physical copy of Little Nightmares 2 will have to wait a few more days than others.

“Due to unforeseen changes after Brexit, shipping for physical copies of Little Nightmares II will be delayed in the UK & Ireland by a few days,” Bandai announced. “We sincerely apologize for this delay and assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ship your copies as soon as possible.”

Due to unforeseen changes after Brexit, shipping for physical copies of Little Nightmares II will be delayed in the UK & Ireland by a few days. We sincerely apologize for this delay and assure you that we are doing everything in our power to ship your copies as soon as possible — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) February 4, 2021

When we previewed Little Nightmares 2 last year, we wrote that the upcoming horror sequel was shaping up to be a fantastic follow up to a unique petrifying platformer.

“From its eerie sound design and lighting to the creative use of jump scares, enemies and puzzles, Little Nightmares II is a genuinely frightening experience that captures the essence of exaggerated childhood terrors and a fear of the unknown,” reads our preview. “While the game’s plot is not completely apparent at this stage, the preview does leave off with some familiar faces, ones of which are anything but friendly.”

The game is currently set to release worldwide on February 11th.