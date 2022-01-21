Square Enix has announced that just like Life is Strange: True Colours before it, the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed but just on the Nintendo Switch.

“We are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games [the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection] have been a little set back and will need a bit more time until they are ready, so will be releasing later this year,” Square Enix revealed on Twitter.

Thankfully, whatever the “little set back” that developer Deck Nine has faced is, the issue does not appear to be widespread, as Square Enix reaffirmed that “the collection will still be hitting Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 1st as previously announced.”

To matter matters worse for Life is Strange fans who don’t want to just go back and play the old games without their updated visuals, this isn’t even the first time the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed, as last year the “ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic,” forced all editions of the game to be pushed back until early 2022.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/gLx8uK0e4v — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) January 20, 2022

Coincidentally this isn’t the only Nintendo Switch title to be slapped with a lengthy delay right before release recently, as the zombie-filled parkour ’em up Dying Light 2 was remarkably hit with a delay of up to six months earlier this week.