LG Wing — the world’s first T-shaped dual-display smartphone — has been in the news since the company dropped a teaser video, revealing the announcement date and design of the smartphone. The teaser video suggests that the company will provide first official information on its first-ever T-shaped dual-display phone on September 14 and while that isn’t changing, according to industry insiders, the LG Wing launch date will face a slight delay.

LG’s ‘Wing’ smartphone was supposed to launch on September 25, but the company eventually pushed the launch date to October 5. The industry source didn’t provide the reason behind the 10-day delay.

The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch main screen alongside a 4-inch secondary display with a 1:1 aspect ratio. Rumor also has it that the dual-display phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G and will pack a 64MP primary camera. We have no information on the price of the device, but considering the fact that it takes a lot of engineering effort to make such a device, we expect the price point to be more than $1,000.

However, it’s not clear whether LG will release the ‘Wing’ smartphone in other parts of the world alongside the USA and South Korea. Let us know if you’re excited to get your hands on the world’s first T-shaped smartphone.