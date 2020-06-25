LG announces two new truly wireless earbuds, one of them comes with self-cleaning case

Early this year, LG TONE Free HBS-FL7 truly wireless earbuds was launched in the US. The LG TONE Free earbuds comes with a UVnano charging case that reduces bacteria on the earbuds while charging. The UV LED light built into charging case reduces Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli on tip of the earbud closest to the ear canal.

Today, LG announced two new truly wireless earbuds (models HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4). The HBS-FN6 model comes with a self-cleaning UVnano charging case.

LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel and inner mesh. The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after a five minute charge. Fully charged, both models provide six hours of usage with the UVnano case delivering three full charges for a total of 18 hours of listening enjoyment.

Other highlights:

The new canal-type design delivers a more comfortable fit and comes in two colors: matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White.

Both TONE Free models feature customized EQ sound settings developed by Meridian with each mode offering four unique presets to deliver a perfectly tailored listening experience.

Noise isolation provided by the snug-fitting eartips provide a tight seal that blocks out most distracting exterior noise while Ambient Sound Mode lets wearers hear what’s going on around them with the press of a button.

Both LG TONE Free truly wireless earbuds models will be available in key European and American markets in July.

Source: LG