Early this month, LG announced its plan to introduce a new minimalistic design language for its upcoming Velvet smartphone. The company also showcased the design of the smartphone a few days back, giving us a closer look at what the upcoming smartphone looks like.

And now, the manufacturer has just given us some details about what’s inside the smartphone. The upcoming LG Velvet features a what it calls a ‘3D arc design’ and has a Waterdrop Camera design at the back. It also features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 5G processor and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery.

Gallery

Talking about the camera, LG Velvet packs 48MP (Main) + 8MP (ultra wide) + and 5MP (depth) camera setup organized in such a way that it resembles the falling raindrops. The smartphone also has support for features like Time Lapse and Voice Out Focus. The smartphone is capable of capturing photos at low light, thanks to the quad binning technology, which essentially combines 4 pixels into a single picture in a low-light environment. Other features include support for LG Dual Screen, Stylus Pen, LG Dual Screen.

Source: LG