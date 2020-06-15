LG VELVET smartphone launching in key markets this month

LG today announced the availability of LG Velvet smartphone in key European markets (Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Poland) this month. LG Velvet will also be available in North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America in the weeks ahead.

The LG Velvet features a ‘3D arc design’ and has a Waterdrop Camera design at the back. It also features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765 5G processor and a 4,300mAh battery.

The LG Velvet packs a 48MP (Main) + 8MP (ultra wide) + and 5MP (depth) camera setup organized in such a way that it resembles the falling raindrops. The device is capable of capturing great photos at low light, thanks to the quad binning technology, which essentially combines 4 pixels into a single picture in a low-light environment. The included ASMR recording allows users to record even the smallest sounds such as “sound of ‘sizzling’ meat grilling or a ‘crispy’ cookie.

LG Velvet also comes with Wacom stylus support. The Wacom Stylus will support 4096 pressure levels and the pre-installed Nebo app will allow you to convert your handwritten notes into digital text.

LG will also be selling dual-screen accessory for LG Velvet. Find the specs of LG Dual Screen accessory below.

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 174.4 x 84.6 x 14.4mm

Weight: 129g

Display Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Colors: White / Gray / Silver

The device is expected to cost around $700 when it becomes available.

Source: LG