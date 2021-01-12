LG is one of the few companies that are trying to bring innovative smartphone forms factor to the market. Last year, the South Korean company introduced the world’s first T-shaped phone, and this year, the company is confirmed to bring yet another new form factor to the market — a rollable phone. LG gave us a first look at what the phone will look like in the closed and unfurled state at its CES virtual event, though key details such as specs and what the smartphone looks like from all angles are still unknown.

This is not the first time that the South Korean tech company is trying rollable display, the company introduce the technology in one of its smart TVs, simply called LG rollable 4K signature OLED TVR. But this year, the company is doing it on a smaller scale.

An LG spokesperson said that the company is looking to release the smartphone this year, but he didn’t share any details about the exact date.“Our management wanted to show that it is a real product, as there were many rumors around the rollable phone,” LG spokesperson Ken Hong told Nikkei Asian Review. “As it is released at CES 2021, I can tell that it will be launched this year.” However, if rumors are to be believed, the company is looking to release the smartphone in March. You can know more about the rollable phone here.