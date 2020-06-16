Lenovo’s premium Yoga 5G laptop to hit shelves this week

At CES 2020, Lenovo announced the Yoga 5G (known as Lenovo Flex 5G in the US), the world’s first 5G PC. The Yoga 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor supports both mm wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks. This laptop supports download speeds of around 4Gb/s supported by nine built-in antennas for a stronger signal. The Lenovo Yoga 5G will have 5G network coverage starting in the U.S. and select markets in Europe and China.

Lenovo today announced the pricing and availability details of the Yoga 5G laptop, find them below.

Starting June 18 in the US, purchase the Lenovo Flex 5G (known as Lenovo Yoga 5G in select markets) online at Verizon or using the My Verizon app now for $58.33 per month for 24 months on the Verizon Device Payment Plan (0% APR) or for $1,399.99.

Additionally, later this year the Lenovo Yoga 5G will be available through Lenovo.com in select geographies and through EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland and CMCC in China. More details on pricing, availability and 5G data plans will be shared by each mobile network operator later this year.

Global availability with more network operator strategic partners is expected to be added later.

Source: Lenovo