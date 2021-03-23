Lenovo announces a new generation of Windows laptops for education customers

Lenovo Windows laptops

Lenovo today announced a new generation of Windows laptops targeting education customers. These laptops are powered by AMD and Intel processors. And all the models meet the independent MIL-SPEC 801H standard. Lenovo has also improved spill resistance by nearly ten percent and Corning Gorilla Glass will offer better protection for the display

Highlights of the new laptops:

  • USB Type-C port allows flexible docking for easy connection of external devices and supports quick charging by providing up to 80 percent battery in an hour
  • New HDMI port enables connection of a second display to extend the learning workspace
  • Optional Intel Wi-Fi 6 helps network performance and stability while 4G-LTE is optional on select models for multi-location learning capabilities
  • End-user privacy is enhanced with the addition of a physical webcam shutter

New laptops list:

  • The Gen 2 14-inch Lenovo 14w is powered by AMD processors and will be available in storm black color.
  • The 3rd generation Lenovo 100w, 300w and 500w Gen 3 laptops feature a blue finish.
  • The Lenovo 500w laptop is powered by the new Intel Pentium N6000 processors.

Source: Lenovo

