Lenovo announces two new Smart Docks powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere

At CES 2021, Lenovo announced the new ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks. Lenovo is calling them Smart Docks because they allow silent detection, download and install of firmware updates.

These Smart Docks powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, further enhance functionality by providing remote capabilities for updates, device management and port status monitoring without interrupting end user productivity and without the need for a PC to be connected.

You can learn about the capabilities of these Smart Docks from the video below.

ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock:

ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Smart Dock:

Source: Lenovo