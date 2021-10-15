Project Unity from Lenovo is the company’s attempt to weave all your devices together, with your PC at its centre.

Project Unity is the smart, secure connectivity framework that lets users creating a secure, device ecosystem that enables a seamless and unified user experience across all devices – enabling users to collaborate between devices, boost productivity, and more easily control their family’s digital life.

In its most basic implementation, its Smart Display Collaboration technology allows users to easily pair two devices (currently the Lenovo P12 tablet and a Windows 10 or 11 Lenovo PC) with a simple and secure pairing process, then seamlessly extend their desktop to the tablet for additional display real estate or mirror it when needed.

Project Unity also features Smart Task Collaboration which enables users to leverage the touch, pen and OSK tablet inputs directly into the extended or mirrored Windows environment of their PC without sacrificing functionality on either device.

Gallery

The tablet doesn’t just serve as a mere display screen. It is fully functional which means your PC’s Windows programs and the tablet’s Android apps can run simultaneously side by side without compromise, providing the ultimate multi-tasking experience. With Project Unity, you can use your PC for a video call while taking advantage of your tablet’s touch screen to draw and share pictures on the call’s virtual whiteboard. Present a PowerPoint on your PC and have access to the speaker notes on your tablet or prepare a document on your PC while referencing another from your desktop on the tablet. But wait! Want to pull up a movie on your favorite streaming platform while you work? No problem, just open up that Android app, minimize the window and position it where you want it on the screen while still having access to the Windows desktop documents you were working on.

Ultimately, Project Unity enables you to create a unified experience across devices, taking full advantage of their unique features. However, that’s only the beginning of Project Unity’s breadth, with more device connectivity, management and data storage features planned in the coming months.

The app features:

Stop squeezing more windows onto a single display – Easily and wirelessly extend or mirror your Lenovo Windows PC’s desktop to a paired Android tablet and increase your desktop real-estate.

Drag-and-drop app tools like chat windows, notes, reference documents or participant lists seamlessly to a second screen on your Tablet.

Collaborate Effortlessly – Leverage the touch and pen capabilities of your tablet on your Lenovo Windows PC… annotate, sketch, or take notes on your paired Android tablet.

Wireless connectivity framework enables users to get more done without the wires

The app to enable this is free and can be found in the Store here.

