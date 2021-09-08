Lenovo’s Project Unity will transform your Android tablet as an additional display for Windows PC

Along with the launch of Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet, Lenovo today revealed Project Unity, a new application that transform your Lenovo Android tablet into a smart companion display for your Windows 10 or 11 Lenovo PC. You can pair the tablet and the PC with a simple pin input and extend your desktop to the tablet for additional display when required.

Other highlights of Lenovo Project Unity:

Your PC’s Windows programs and the tablet’s Android apps can run simultaneously side by side.

With Project Unity, you can use your PC for a video call while taking advantage of your tablet’s touch screen to draw and share pictures on the call’s virtual whiteboard.

Want to pull up a movie on your favorite streaming platform while you work? No problem, just open up that Android app, minimize the window and position it where you want it on the screen while still having access to the Windows desktop documents you were working on.

Project Unity app will be included on the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet.

Source: Lenovo