Lenovo takes on Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with the new ThinkPad X12

Lenovo today announced the new ThinkPad X12, a detachable that will directly compete with Microsoft Surface Pro series. The ThinkPad X12 is powered by up to the latest Intel Core i7 vPro Quad Core processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The device is ultra-thin, with the tablet alone measuring just 9 mm in depth, and lightweight, too, with the tablet and keyboard together weighing just over 2.5 lbs. The ThinkPad X12 will deliver up to 9.98 hours of battery life. Like most ThinkPad devices, the ThinkPad

X12 Detachable is designed and MIL-SPEC tested to withstand extreme heat and cold, dust, drops, spills, direct impact, and more.

The 12.3-inch FHD+ IPS 3:2 ratio (400nit) narrow bezel display features protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 delivers great viewing experience. The display also supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen. The folio keyboard comes with the popular TrackPoint and backlit keys. ThinkPad X12 Detachable also has dual, 5MP front-facing/8MP rear-facing cameras for better video conferencing and Dolby Premium App for fine tuning.

ThinkPad X12 tech specs:

ThinkPad X12 Detachable will be available starting January 2021 and it will start at $1149.

Source: Lenovo