Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop with Intel i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $479

You can now get the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch laptop with 1oth gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $479 (was $799). It also comes with a USB-C port with power delivery that replaces the typical power supply jack or can be used to plug into an extra display. Fast charging allowing you to quickly charge your battery in minutes.
Key specs:
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 10th Generation 3.60 GHz Quad-core Processor
- 256GB Solid State Hard Drive
- Windows 10 Home
- 8GB LPDDR4X Memory
- Screen Size: 14″
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Intel UHD Graphics
- Wireless LAN Standard IEEE 802.11ax
- USB Ports: 5
- Dimensions (W x H x D): 8.3 x 0.75 x 12.7″
- Weight (Approximate): 3.59 lb.
Find the Lenovo IdeaPad deal here at Staples.
