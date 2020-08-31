Lenovo launches new digital smart clock powered by Google Assistant

Deals

Deal Alert: HP’s Labor Day sale offers up to 60% off laptops, more HP is starting its annual Labor Day sale early, which means you do not have to wait till the 7th to get great deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, printers and more. Highlights include $240...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 series is now selling at a discounted price Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with 128GB storage smartphone is available for just $1049.99, down from its original price point of $1,199.99, while the Galaxy S20 5G is down to $849.99(was $999.99)....

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Dock 2 is heavily discounted at Amazon Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, lack of ports in Surface devices is not...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Arc Mouse is now available at a discounted price If you’re on the lookout for a portable, light-weight, slim mice for traveling purposes, Microsoft Arc Mouse is worth considering. The Microsoft Arc Mouse is pocket friendly and has a ...

Deal Alert: Amazon is offering a handsome discount on Kindle Paperwhite If you prefer e-books over paperbacks or spend a significant amount of time reading e-books, Amazon’s Kindle is what you should consider buying. It’s wireless and that means you ...

Deal Alert: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) price is back to its record low — again! If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes is your thing, then Amazon Echo Dot is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even ...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 receives handsome discount at Amazon Back in May, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and the fa...

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 50x zoom camera samples are startlingly good Despite the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra being launched more than a week ago, we still have not seen comprehensive reviews of the cameras of the handset. Techradar is trying to change that b...