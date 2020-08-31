Lenovo launches new digital smart clock powered by Google Assistant

Lenovo today launched Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, a cheap connected digital smart clock with Google Assistant. Instead of a colorful LCD display, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes with an old school LED display to display real-time information.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:
- The alarm clock supports using buttons to set the alarm, in addition to voice.
- It’s also a useful night-time companion with a built-in light that helps you walk around without bumping into things and has an integrated USB port so you can charge your devices overnight.
- You can control your smart home with more than 40,000 compatible smart home devices from over 5,000 brands by using your voice from across the room, or play tunes with its 3W speaker that can be grouped with other compatible smart speakers. Just say, “Hey Google, play my morning playlist.”
The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential will be available for $49 and is expected to be available starting September?2020.
Source: Lenovo
