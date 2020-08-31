Lenovo launches an affordable Android tablet with premium features

Lenovo today announced the new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Android tablet. The new P11 Pro tablet comes with a 11.5-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. For great audio experience, it comes with four JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimized by Dolby Atmos. The overall build quality of this tablet is also great as it comes with an ultra-slim chassis, aluminum-alloy unibody with a unique dual-tone finish and 6.9mm slim bezels on all four sides. Despite all these premium features, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will be available starting at just $499.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro offers up to 15 hours of battery life, thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform.

Smarter features such as zero-touch log-in (with front cameras that can unlock your tablet when it detects your face) and background blurring on video calls for more privacy.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is expected to be available in November 2020.

Source: Lenovo