Lenovo brings 3D Curved-edge Display to the laptops for the first time

Early today, we reported about the new Lenovo Slim 9i model. This new Yoga Slim 9i device comes with two different display options. You can either choose a regular flat panel full HD display or choose the new 3D Curved-edge UHD display. Lenovo is offering 3D edge display for the first time in laptops. Lenovo mentioned that this 3D curved-edge display is a premium option for a more streamlined look that’s inspired by the micro-borders of a smartphone.

The 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i comes with up to 4K touchscreen IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400 (3840 x 2160) and up to 90 percent DCI-P3 color spectrum and 500 nits of brightness that’s optimized by Dolby Vision. It weighs just 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs).