A leaked store listing from UK retailer GAME has revealed what might just be LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s release date at long last.

As often happens with accidental leaks of this kind, the original post from the GAMEdigital Twitter account has been deleted, but thanks to the internet being the internet, of course, someone managed to grab a screenshot before it disappeared.

In the Twitter post, GAME states that the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is “coming 5th April,” while also showing off the deluxe edition of the game which features a fancy carbonite steelbook.

Unluckily for the poor social media wrangler in charge of the GAME Twitter account, jumping the gun might not be the only blunder with this announcement, as some believe they might have read the date wrong in whatever marketing materials they were given.

Serial leaker Tom Henderson joked on Twitter that “maybe they’ve read 05.04.22 as April 5th (UK way to read dates) and instead, it’s going to release May 4th?” It may seem rather far fetched, but with May the 4th (be with you) being Star Wars day, that does seem like the perfect time to launch a game celebrating the last trilogy of films.

Chances are then that the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on either the 5th of April or the 4th of May this year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It looks like @GAMEdigital has accidentally leaked the release date of LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga for April 5th. (Original post has since been deleted) pic.twitter.com/8IG9muwGyj — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 20, 2022

If you’ve not heard of it before, in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, not only can you be able to play through the latest Star Wars Films, The Last Jedi and the Rise of Skywalker, but you’ll also be able to play through all nine mainline Star Wars films.

This already long list of films to play through is going to be bolstered even further by optional DLC packs available that will fill in the rest of the story from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. There are going to be DLC expansions for The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more.