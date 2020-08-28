Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has revealed that the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been pushed into a 2021 release date.

Launching next year for all platforms – including next-gen – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will adapt all nine mainline Star Wars movies (including Rise of Sh*tewalker) into adorably blocky reinterpretations.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will also have optional DLC packs available that will fill in the rest of the story from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. There’s DLC expansions for The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more.

No Holiday Special? Unplayable!

Anyways, check out the new trailer below: